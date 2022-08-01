UrduPoint.com

Five Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour Foiled; 3,915 Bags Confiscated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2022 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Monday foiled five bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 3,915 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police confiscated five vehicles loaded with 3,915 wheat and flour bags.

He said that Naseerabad police held four drivers namely Adnan, Fazal, Faisal and Hazrat Gul with 1355 flour bags and 1110 wheat bags while Taxila police rounded up Adnan with 1450 flour bags.

The drivers of the vehicle were sent behind the bars for violating the ban on wheat smuggling, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

