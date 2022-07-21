Five bids to smuggle wheat foiled; 2440 bags confiscated

The Food Department and Taxila Police on Thursday foiled five bids to smuggle wheat and seized over 2,440 bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Food Department and Taxila Police on Thursday foiled five bids to smuggle wheat and seized over 2,440 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the food department officials with the help of Taxila police confiscated five trucks loaded with 2,440 bags of wheat.

The truck drivers namely Attaullah, Ghulam Ali, Safian, Hassan and Suleman were also arrested by the police, he added.

The spokesman said the district administration had directed the authorities concerned to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.