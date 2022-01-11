UrduPoint.com

Five Bills, Four Ordinances Laid In National Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 07:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Tuesday presented five bill and four ordinance to the National Assembly which were referred to the concerned standing committees.

The bills introduced in the House were, Islamabad Healthcare Regulation Bill, 2021; the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Ruet-e-Hilal Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fuana and Flora (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Pakistan Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority Bill, 2021.

Four Ordinances were also laid in the House including Pakistan Nursing Council (Emergency Management) Ordinance, 2021; the National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority Ordinance, 2021; the Diplomatic and Consular Officers (Oath and Fees) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The House witnessed presentation of nine reports of different standing committees on as many legislative proposals which were the Protection of Parents Bill, 2021; the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill, 2021; the National Metrology Institute of Pakistan Bill, 2021; the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021) (Section-8); the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021) (Section-2, 8, 9 and 43B); the Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Bill, 2021; the Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Pakistan Global Institute Bill, 2020.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs presented a copy of the Paigham-e-Pakistan adopted and recommended for laying in the Parliament by the Council of Islamic Ideology.

Moreover, five statutory reports were also presented in the House.

