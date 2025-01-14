Open Menu

Five Bills Laid In NA, Referred To Concerned Committees

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) As many as five bills were laid in the National Assembly and referred to the committees concerned by the Chair Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for further consideration.

The bills introduced include amending the Zakat and Ushr Ordinance, 1980 in its application to the Islamabad Capital Territory Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Islamabad Capital Territory Dowry Restraint Bill, 2025, the Islamabad Animal Protection Bill, 2025, the National Commission on the Rights of Child(Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The 12th session of the 16th National Assembly meeting was adjourned on Tuesday and will reconvene on January 15(Wednesday) at 2 p.m.

