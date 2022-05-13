Five bills presented in KP assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Friday presented five bills in the provincial assembly (PA) for discussion and approval of the House.

Minister for Law Fazl Shakoor laid KP Agriculture Research Institutes Reforms bill 2022, KP food Fortification Bill 2022 and KP Civil Servants (amendment) bill 2022 in the House.

Meanwhile Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra presented Medical Relief Endowment Fund Repeal bill, 2022 and Teaching Institution Reforms (amendment) bill 2022 in the House.