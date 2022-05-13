UrduPoint.com

Five Bills Presented In KP Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Five bills presented in KP assembly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Friday presented five bills in the provincial assembly (PA) for discussion and approval of the House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Friday presented five bills in the provincial assembly (PA) for discussion and approval of the House.

Minister for Law Fazl Shakoor laid KP Agriculture Research Institutes Reforms bill 2022, KP food Fortification Bill 2022 and KP Civil Servants (amendment) bill 2022 in the House.

Meanwhile Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra presented Medical Relief Endowment Fund Repeal bill, 2022 and Teaching Institution Reforms (amendment) bill 2022 in the House.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Agriculture Government

Recent Stories

Unionists block restart of N.Ireland assembly over ..

Unionists block restart of N.Ireland assembly over Brexit trade

1 minute ago
 Several projects underway to develop Karachi : Adm ..

Several projects underway to develop Karachi : Administrator Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Opposition protests over non provision of distt-wi ..

Opposition protests over non provision of distt-wise development funds detail

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt plans to launch Sindh People's Intra-di ..

Sindh Govt plans to launch Sindh People's Intra-district Bus Service by end of M ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Suggests Activating Bio Weapons Convention to A ..

UN Suggests Activating Bio Weapons Convention to Address Russia Concerns Over Uk ..

5 minutes ago
 KP Govt takes Rs598.710 mln foreign loans for deve ..

KP Govt takes Rs598.710 mln foreign loans for development projects: PA told

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.