Five BISP retailers booked over illegal deductions

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The local administration of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) got cases registered against five retailers for illegal deductions during the distribution of financial assistance among deserving women.

Assistant Director BISP Syed Ghazanfar Abbas Bukhari said that the department's officials were visiting different areas to discourage illegal deductions by the retailers.

He observed that financial assistance was being provided to 90,000 women in tehsil Kot Addu.

He said that five retailers in Sanawan, Kot Addu, and Mahmood Kot were booked over illegal deductions. BISP has a zero-tolerance policy against such retailers, he warned.