Open Menu

Five Bogies Of Goods Train Derail Near Kotri Railway Station

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railway station

Five bogies of a train transporting coal from Karachi to Punjab derailed near Kotri railway station in Jamshoro on Friday, disrupting the movement of trains on the uptrack for several hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Five bogies of a train transporting coal from Karachi to Punjab derailed near Kotri railway station in Jamshoro on Friday, disrupting the movement of trains on the uptrack for several hours.

An official informed that the freight train was transporting coal to a coal power plant in Yousuf Wala. Coal worth millions of rupees overturned in the incident.

He added that the passenger trains were moved from the downtrack to avoid excessive delay to the passengers in reaching their destinations.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Karachi Punjab Jamshoro Kotri From Million

Recent Stories

Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of ter ..

Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik

2 minutes ago
 Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan

Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan

5 minutes ago
 ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for b ..

ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for bye-election in NA-171 to provi ..

2 minutes ago
 Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Co ..

Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan

5 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

5 minutes ago
 Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners n ..

Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners netted for adulteration in Mirp ..

2 minutes ago
Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals ..

Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals internationally

2 minutes ago
 PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain politica ..

PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain political mileage: Coordinator to Prim ..

2 minutes ago
 Electricity’s demand continuously decreasing: Se ..

Electricity’s demand continuously decreasing: Senate body told

2 minutes ago
 RIUJ lauds Pb govt for taking action against land ..

RIUJ lauds Pb govt for taking action against land mafia in Murree

2 minutes ago
 PTI KP Govt puts another competent, best performin ..

PTI KP Govt puts another competent, best performing officer on hitlist

2 minutes ago
 Twelve terrorists killed in Tirah Valley IBO

Twelve terrorists killed in Tirah Valley IBO

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan