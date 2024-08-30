Five Bogies Of Goods Train Derail Near Kotri Railway Station
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 10:23 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Five bogies of a train transporting coal from Karachi to Punjab derailed near Kotri railway station in Jamshoro on Friday, disrupting the movement of trains on the uptrack for several hours.
An official informed that the freight train was transporting coal to a coal power plant in Yousuf Wala. Coal worth millions of rupees overturned in the incident.
He added that the passenger trains were moved from the downtrack to avoid excessive delay to the passengers in reaching their destinations.
