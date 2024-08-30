Open Menu

Five Booked, 2 Arrested For Torturing Female Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Five booked, 2 arrested for torturing female workers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Khurarianwala police have booked five people including a mill owner and arrested two accused on the charges of torturing female workers.

Police spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Friday that workers of a local mill were protesting peacefully due to non-payment of their arrears by the mill management. The security supervisor of the mill called the protestors for dialogue but he along with his accomplices, including mill owner Rana Anwaar, severe torture the workers including Sonia Javaid, Sumaira Javaid, Mehmood Ali, Usman Shehzad, Muhammad Amir, Ghulam Fareed, etc.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

Therefore, Khurarianwala police registered a case against five accused including mill owner Rana Anwaar, security supervisor Kashif Jat, production manager Basit, quality supervisor Khalid, and mill director Zeeshan Anwaar.

The police also arrested Khalid and Kashif.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

1 hour ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

1 hour ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

1 hour ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

1 hour ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

1 hour ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

2 hours ago
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

2 hours ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

2 hours ago
 Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian ..

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

2 hours ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

2 hours ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan