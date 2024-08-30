Five booked, 2 arrested for torturing female workers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Khurarianwala police have booked five people including a mill owner and arrested two accused on the charges of torturing female workers.

Police spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Friday that workers of a local mill were protesting peacefully due to non-payment of their arrears by the mill management. The security supervisor of the mill called the protestors for dialogue but he along with his accomplices, including mill owner Rana Anwaar, severe torture the workers including Sonia Javaid, Sumaira Javaid, Mehmood Ali, Usman Shehzad, Muhammad Amir, Ghulam Fareed, etc.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

Therefore, Khurarianwala police registered a case against five accused including mill owner Rana Anwaar, security supervisor Kashif Jat, production manager Basit, quality supervisor Khalid, and mill director Zeeshan Anwaar.

The police also arrested Khalid and Kashif.