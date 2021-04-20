Five booked for decanting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :-:The police registered cases against five shopkeepers for refilling of gas.

According to the police, a police team with Civil Defence officer raided at Ranjhai, Pasrur Road, Gunah-kalan and caught shopkeepers Tahir Mughal, Aurangzeb, Tahir Sahi, Jawaz Ali and Ahmed Hafeez red handed.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.