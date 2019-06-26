Five booked for displaying derogatory banners against distt admin Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Civil Lines police registered a case against office bearers of District Town Developers and Real Estate Association Sialkot for displaying derogatory banners against the senior officers of district administration.

Police have registered this case on the report of Javaid Iqbal (Inspector Enforcement of Sialkot Municipal Corporation).

According to police, Syed Mashkur Gillani (Chairman), Kamran Mughal (General Secretary), Suhail Ahmed (President), Razzaq Chohan (Vice President) and Muhammad Waris (Vice Chairman) of District Town Developers and Real Estate Association Sialkot for displayed banners on DC Road Sialkot without prior approval by the Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

The banners were also inscribed with derogatory remarks against the senior officials of the Sialkot district administration.