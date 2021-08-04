Five booked for electricity theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Task force of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught five people for pilfering electricity through direct main lines and tampering with meters.

Police said on Wednesday that FESCO task force teams along with police conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district and caught 5 peoplefor stealing electricity from main transmission lines and meter tampering.

Cases have been registered against the accused.