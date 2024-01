(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Five shopkeepers were booked for running illegal business of decanting here on Monday.

According to official sources, a team of civil defence checked shops and found Safdar Iqbal, Muhammad Sharif, Ramazan, Muhammad Sadiq and Ashfaq illegally refilling LPG cylinders at their shops.

Police registered cases against them.