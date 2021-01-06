UrduPoint.com
Five Booked For Illegal Gas Refill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Five booked for illegal gas refill

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Waris Khan Police in their raids against illegal gas re-filling points, on Wednesday arrested five persons for refilling gas illegally and seized cylinder and filling instruments from their possessions.

A Police spokesman informed that a Police team under the supervision of SHO conducted different raids in their jurisdiction and managed to arrest six accused namely Zain Ul Abdin, Muhammad Usman, Arslan, Inam Ullah and Muhammad Ameen on the charges of gas refilling illegally and seized cylinder and filling instruments.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them while further investigations were underway.

