Five Booked For Interferring In Anti-encroachment Operation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 09:04 PM
A case has been registered against five identified and eight unidentified individuals for obstructing an anti-encroachment operation and threatening a government team in the jurisdiction of Pir Jaggi police station
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A case has been registered against five identified and eight unidentified individuals for obstructing an anti-encroachment operation and threatening a government team in the jurisdiction of Pir Jaggi police station.
According to police sources, Naib Tehsildar Muhammad Zeeshan, accompanied by the revenue staff, Union Council Ladhana representatives, and government machinery, arrived at Chandni Chowk in Ladhana town to clear encroachments. However, they were confronted by shopkeepers Sajid, Altaf, Sharif, Jan Muhammad, and Taj, along with eight unidentified individuals, armed with sticks.
The accused attacked Naib Tehsildar and his team, issuing death threats if the operation continued.
The Pir police concerned have registered a case on the complaint of Naib Tehsildar Muhammad Zeeshan and five named individuals have been taken into custody.
Further investigations were underway to identify and apprehend the other accused, police sources added.
APP
