Open Menu

Five Booked For Kidnapping, Assaulting Teenage Girl

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Five booked for kidnapping, assaulting teenage girl

BOUREWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Fateh Shah police registered a case against five individuals accused of kidnapping and physically assaulting a teenage girl from urban village 48/KB.

According to the FIR filed by the victim’s brother, Muhammad Rafi, the main suspect, Shahid Khichi who belonged to the same village allegedly lured the girl out of her home by falsely claiming that her mother and brother had been in a road accident.

Once she stepped out, Shahid, along with his accomplice Muhammad Zahid and three unidentified suspects, abducted her.

The accused took the girl to various locations, including Lahore and Okara, where they subjected her to physical assault. The victim eventually managed to escape by outsmarting her captors and returned home safely.

Following her return,police launched investigation.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza ea ..

Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..

9 hours ago
 Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during R ..

Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan

9 hours ago
 UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s ini ..

UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rul ..

UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..

10 hours ago
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in ..

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..

11 hours ago
 Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion ..

Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"

11 hours ago
 WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drai ..

WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..

12 hours ago
 Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Shei ..

Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh

12 hours ago
 MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmat ..

MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's

12 hours ago
 AC Dera takes action against butchers for overchar ..

AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan