Five Booked For Kidnapping, Assaulting Teenage Girl
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 10:50 AM
BOUREWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Fateh Shah police registered a case against five individuals accused of kidnapping and physically assaulting a teenage girl from urban village 48/KB.
According to the FIR filed by the victim’s brother, Muhammad Rafi, the main suspect, Shahid Khichi who belonged to the same village allegedly lured the girl out of her home by falsely claiming that her mother and brother had been in a road accident.
Once she stepped out, Shahid, along with his accomplice Muhammad Zahid and three unidentified suspects, abducted her.
The accused took the girl to various locations, including Lahore and Okara, where they subjected her to physical assault. The victim eventually managed to escape by outsmarting her captors and returned home safely.
Following her return,police launched investigation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..
Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan
UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..
UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..
Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grief prevails in Bannu after two blasts as police expands investigation6 minutes ago
-
Five booked for kidnapping, assaulting teenage girl6 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap16 minutes ago
-
Shabir Shah lauds Kashmiris for unwavering commitment to freedom16 minutes ago
-
Wah Medical College convocation held16 minutes ago
-
Environmental problem a grave concern, says Parliamentary Secretary16 minutes ago
-
1122 completes rescue operation in Bannu; 41 people recovered36 minutes ago
-
President, PM condemn terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment2 hours ago
-
Security forces foil terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment10 hours ago
-
Governing body announces March 17 as election date of NPC10 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds Security Forces for foiling terrorist attack in Bannu Cantt11 hours ago
-
Chief Minister, British envoy discuss security & development11 hours ago