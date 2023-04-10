Five booked for pilfering electricity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Power Company (Fesco) task force claimed on Monday to have caught five power pilferers.

During a crackdown, the Fesco teams raided at Chak no 78 NB, Shahpur and other areas, and caught 05 people while stealing electricity from main linesand meter tampering.

On a report of Fesco authorities, police have registered cases against the pilferers.