Five booked for possessing illegal arms

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Rata Amral police held Hassan Shahzad and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession. Similarly, the New Town police arrested Faisal and recovered 01 riffle of 12 bores from his custody.

While R.A Bazaar police nabbed Rahat and recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from his possession. Following the operation, Gujjar Khan police recovered one revolver 32 bore from Ghulam Abbas.

Kallar Syedan police recovered 01 pistol 09 mm from Gul Zareen. Police registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

The SSP operations appreciated the performance of the police team.