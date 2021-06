SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabd Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Tuesday caught five people involved in power theft.

The police said task force teams conducted raid at Khan Muhammadwala village, Shahpurand caught Amir,Ghulam Muhammad,Ahsan,Muhammad Zafar and Javed.

On a report of the Fesco,the police registered separate cases.