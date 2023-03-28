Five booked for profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration arrested five shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of city on Tuesday.

According to official sources, price Control magistrate Muhammad Inayat inspected various points, including Khushab Road, Khayyam Chowk, Noori Gate, Karkhana Bazaar Road and arrested fiveprofiteers and got registered cases against them.

The magistrate also imposed fines on them.