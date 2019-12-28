UrduPoint.com
Five Booked For Stealing Oil From Parco Line

Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:39 PM

Five booked for stealing oil from Parco line

Sandal Bar police registered a case against five persons for stealing oil from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : Sandal Bar police registered a case against five persons for stealing oil from Parco pipeline.

Police said on Saturday that Admin Officer Parco Khalid Ali submitted an application to Sandal Bar police, wherein, he alleged that Shahid, Faqeer Hussain and three others stole a huge quantity of oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No.58-JB.

Police are investigating after registration of a case.

