Five booked for stealing oil from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Millat Town police have registered a case against five persons on charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline near Chak 117/J-B Dhanola Road Drain.

Police spokesman said that Parco Security Officer Khalid Ali lodged a complaint, contending that accused Qudrat Ullah along with his accomplices dug a tunnel in agricultural fields in Chak 117/J-B and stole huge quantity of oil from Parco pipeline by fixing clamp in it.

On the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation.