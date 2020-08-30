UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Booked For Stealing Oil From Parco Pipeline

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Five booked for stealing oil from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Millat Town police have registered a case against five persons on charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline near Chak 117/J-B Dhanola Road Drain.

Police spokesman said that Parco Security Officer Khalid Ali lodged a complaint, contending that accused Qudrat Ullah along with his accomplices dug a tunnel in agricultural fields in Chak 117/J-B and stole huge quantity of oil from Parco pipeline by fixing clamp in it.

On the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Oil Road From

Recent Stories

Government’s development, readiness for future p ..

19 minutes ago

TRA organises virtual discussion on role of women ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Economy conducts field visits to monitor pri ..

49 minutes ago

&#039;Step Unified Challenge&#039; crosses targets ..

2 hours ago

ECA launches Nursery Staff Training Programme

3 hours ago

UAE President approves amendments to federal law o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.