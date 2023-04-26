Five booked for stealing oil from pipeline

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Five persons were booked on the charge of stealing oil from the PARCO main pipeline near Chak 196-RB in Chak Jhumra police precincts.

A police sources said here on Wednesday that PARCO Security Officer ASO Riaz Ahmed filed a complaint that Muhammad Ahmed and four others had allegedly dug a tunnel near Chak No 196-RB Nulewala and stole a huge quantity of oil from the pipeline by fixing a clump on it.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.