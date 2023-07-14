Open Menu

Five Booked For Stealing Oil From Pipeline

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have booked five persons on the charge of stealing oil from the PARCO main pipeline near Chak 61-JB in Sandal bar police limits.

Sources said here on Friday that PARCO Security Officer filed a complaint that Rehmat and four others had allegedly dug a tunnel near Chak No 61-JB and stole a huge quantity of oil from the pipeline by fixing a clump in it.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

