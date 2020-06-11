UrduPoint.com
Five Booked On De-sealed Shops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:46 PM

The Khurrianwala police booked five persons on the charge of de-sealed their shops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khurrianwala police booked five persons on the charge of de-sealed their shops.

Police said on Thursday that the team inspected various areas and found five persons who de-sealed their shops in Makooana.

They included Niaz proprietor of Gujjar Cloth House, Muhammad Iftikhar proprietor Usman Stitching, a proprietor of Anmol Zari, Nadeem Ahmed of Nadeem Pan Shop and owner of Champion Wanda.

Cases were registered under section 188CrCp.

Special price Magistrate Rana Abid Iqbal said that these shops were sealed on violation of lockdown.

