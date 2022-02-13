Five booked over attack on local journalist

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have registered a case against five outlaws over attack on local journalist in Tehsil chowk Sarwar Shaheed area here Sunday.

According to details, a journalist of a private channel namely Kashif Nadeem was going somewhere when five unknown outlaws attacked on him and threatened him.

The outlaws managed to flee from there by doing aerial firing.

The outlaws were identified as Ahad Siddique, Tahir Siddique, Ihtesham and two unknown assailants.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police have registered the case on application of the victim and started search for the accused.

The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

The journalists associations strongly condemned the incident and demanded high ups for early arrest of the accused.