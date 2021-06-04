Five booked over consuming poison to girl over marriage issue

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have registered a case against five persons over charges of consuming poisonous tablets to girl over matrimonial issue.

According to police sources, a girl namely Anum recorded her statement to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police that she had got Nikkah with Wajid Hussnain on her own choice secretly.

When the family came to know about it they consumed her poisonous tablets.

The girl was shifted at District headquarters hospital in critical condition.

Police in light with girl's statement, have registered the case against her parents, brothers and other family members and started interrogation.