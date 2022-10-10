Five booked over oil theft

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Police booked five people on charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No 75-JB.

A police spokesman said on Monday that Assistant Security Officer Parco Riaz Ahmad, in a complaint, said Shahid, Faqeer etc dug a tunnel in Chak No.75-JB and stole huge quantity of oil from Parco Pipeline.

On the complaint, police registered a case against the accused and started investigationfor their arrest, he added.