Five Booked Over Power Theft

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

Five booked over power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught five power pilferers here.

Police said on Friday that FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas including Raheem Pur,Kot Momin,Bonga Balocha,Khamb,Mid Ranja and its surroundings and caught five people for stealing electricity from main transmission lines and meter tampering.

The accused were identified as-- Muhammad Bashir,Mumtaz,Mulazam Hussain,Fateh Muhammad and Javaid.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, the police registered cases against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

