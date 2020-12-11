Five booked over power theft in sargodha

FESCO task force teams caught five people for pilfering electricity from direct main transmission lines and meters tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :FESCO task force teams caught five people for pilfering electricity from direct main transmission lines and meters tampering.

Police said on Friday that FESCO task force teams raided at different areas of Sargodha district, including Chak No 11-SB, Chak No.

4-NB, Mochiyawala, Vagowal and its surroundings and caught five persons for meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The accused are Muddassir, Shabir, Rafique, Jabbar Hussain and Gulzar Jutt.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, the police have registered cases against the power pilferers.