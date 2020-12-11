UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Booked Over Power Theft In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:55 PM

Five booked over power theft in sargodha

FESCO task force teams caught five people for pilfering electricity from direct main transmission lines and meters tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :FESCO task force teams caught five people for pilfering electricity from direct main transmission lines and meters tampering.

Police said on Friday that FESCO task force teams raided at different areas of Sargodha district, including Chak No 11-SB, Chak No.

4-NB, Mochiyawala, Vagowal and its surroundings and caught five persons for meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The accused are Muddassir, Shabir, Rafique, Jabbar Hussain and Gulzar Jutt.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, the police have registered cases against the power pilferers.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Sargodha From FESCO

Recent Stories

Infinix Unveils its Biggest Jackpot Event to Celeb ..

8 minutes ago

Disposable Plastics Poor Way Out to Curb COVID Tra ..

58 seconds ago

China's Gender Imbalance Reaches Almost 20 Percent ..

1 minute ago

Growers advised to water wheat crops timely

1 minute ago

Azerbaijan's Parliament Lifts Martial Law

1 minute ago

11 LNG cargoes procured for January, two more to b ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.