Five booked over power theft in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught five persons involved in power theft.

The police on Saturday said teams conducted raids in different areas, including Ahli Rawan, Sajoka, Sahiwal and caught Muhammad Shahbaz, Muhammad Imran, Naveed, Shoukat andMuddasir over power theft.

The police registered separate cases against the accused.