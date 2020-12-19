Five Booked Over Power Theft In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 03:08 PM
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught five persons involved in power theft
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught five persons involved in power theft.
The police on Saturday said teams conducted raids in different areas, including Ahli Rawan, Sajoka, Sahiwal and caught Muhammad Shahbaz, Muhammad Imran, Naveed, Shoukat andMuddasir over power theft.
The police registered separate cases against the accused.