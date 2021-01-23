UrduPoint.com
Five Booked Over Power Theft In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:27 PM

Five booked over power theft in sargodha

Task force of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught five persons for pilfering electricity through direct main lines and tampering with meters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Task force of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught five persons for pilfering electricity through direct main lines and tampering with meters.

Police said on Saturday that FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas of Sargodha district, including Chak 54-SB, Bucha, Shahnikdar and its surroundings and caught 5 people for stealing electricity from main transmission lines and meter tampering.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Amir, Mumtaz, Allah Ditta, Zafar Iqbal and Shabbir.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, the police have registered cases against the accused.

