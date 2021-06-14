UrduPoint.com
Five Booked Over Power Theft In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:44 PM

FESCO task force teams caught four persons involved in power theft and meter tampering here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :FESCO task force teams caught four persons involved in power theft and meter tampering here.

Police said on Monday that during ongoing drive against power theft,the task force teams conducted raid at chak 36-SB,chak 47-NB and its adjacent settlements and caught four persons involved in meter tampering and power theft from main transmission lines.

They were identified as-Dilawar Hussain,Muhammad Arshad,Shoukat Iqbal and Sajid.

On the reports of FESCO authorities,the police registered separate cases.

