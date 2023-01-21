UrduPoint.com

Five Booked Over Stealing Fuel, Oil Tankers, Other Tools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Police have registered a case against five outlaws involved in stealing diesel worth millions of rupee from Pak Arab oil refinery

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ):Police have registered a case against five outlaws involved in stealing diesel worth millions of rupee from Pak Arab oil refinery.

According to FIR, three nominated accused namely Ghulam Shabbir, Muhammad Irshad, Amanullah and two unknown outlaws took a house on rent near Chowk Maitla and installed a clump and pipe at the PSO pipeline underground.

Police sources said the accused were involved in stealing diesel for a long time and had stolen away millions of rupees of diesel so far.

Police have recovered two oil tankers, two clumps and other tools used in stealing fuel. The accused managed to escape from the scene.

Qasba Gujrat police have started a search operation for the accused.

