Five Booked Over Violation Of Child Labour Act
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) District administration has registered separate cases against five persons over violations of the child labour act during a crackdown launched across the district on Tuesday.
In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, the concerned officers launched a special crackdown against brick kilns and factory owners involved in violations of Child Labour Act.
The teams registered FIRs against a brick kiln owner and four factory owners over violations while 29 production units have also been fined and challans have been sent to the courts for further legal action.
Addressing a meeting, DC Wasim Hamid Sandhu directed concerned officers to accelerate working on the issuing of cars by the Social Security Department. He said that the brick kiln owners should be bound to pay wages to the labourers.
He said that a zero-tolerance policy was being followed against child labour and warned of stern legal action over violations.
