Five Booked Under ATC For School Van Shooting In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 08:23 PM

Five persons were booked on Friday under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and some sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for their alleged involvement in a gruesome school van shooting that left two minor students dead and five others injured in Dheri Kot area

According to sources of Attock police, the suspects, identified as Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Raheem, Azam Khan, Nasir Khan, and Muhammad Tariq, are accused of seeking revenge for the murder of their uncle, Ali Khan, who was shot dead on June 28.

The victims were reportedly targeted while on their way to school.

Police have registered a case under sections 302, 324, 109, 148, 149 of the PPC and section 7 of the ATA, and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprits.

