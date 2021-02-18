Five booked under Drugs Act 1976, rules

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) ::Senior Drug Inspector Kohat Toseef Muhammad and Inspector of Drugs Muhammad Irfan Wazir on Thursday inspected a number of medicine sale outlets in the city and booked five persons over violation of Drugs Act 1976 and rules.

The Drug Control staff conducted raids near DHQ Hospital KDA Kohat, college Town, Pindi road and Bili Tang Kohat in pursuance of the Drugs Act 1976 and rules and lodged cases against 5 violators.

During the inspection seven different suspected samples were taken on Form 5 for test and analysis.

After receipt of Drugs Testing Laboratory KP Peshawar reports, further legal action would be initiated as per law.