Five Book’s Launching Ceremony Held At PAC

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with the International Writers Forum organized the book-launching ceremony of five different writers and poets.

The well-known poet and writer of the country Dr. Farhat Abbas presided over the literary gathering.

Poet and writer Nusrat Yab Khan Nusrat presented Naat while Shahzad Afaq was the host of the event.

Dr Khalid Asran's fictional collection "Fusun Zaar", Faiza Malik's poetry collection "Ek Shahr Wafa Tha", Dr Saber Afaqi's book "Aapka Kaalam", Asim Nawaz Khandi's books "Baba Ji Salim Khandi, Naqtnazar" was presented in the literary event.

Naseem Sahar, Naveed Malik, Prof. Nauman Nazir, Ahmed Mazhoor Ashraf and Kamal Abbas, while discussing extensively, said that these books were a great addition to urdu literature in many respects.

The participants and observers paid tribute to Chairman Shehzad Afuq Al-Tamimi's books, literature, writings and services for literature.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that the future of Urdu literature was bright in Pakistan, adding the young generation was stepping into the field of literature with creativity.

A new generation was creating the best literature with research.

Naveed Malik, patron of the forum, said that the forum was trying to promote and develop literature by supporting writers and poets outside the grouping.

A large number of people from the twin cities attended the function.

