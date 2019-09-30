Five bootleggers held in Sialkot

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested five bootleggers from various parts of the district and recovered liquor from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Monday to have arrested five bootleggers from various parts of the district and recovered liquor from their possession.

Sadr Pasrur police intercepted Qasim near Daska Morh and recovered 50 bottles liquor from his possession.

Airport police raided at Rathanwali village and arrested Imran, Adnan and Shehzad with 20 bottles of liquor.

The same police arrested Asad from Karnwali village and recovered 10 bottles of liquor from him.

Cases have been registered against the accused.