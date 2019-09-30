UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Bootleggers Held In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:11 PM

Five bootleggers held in Sialkot

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested five bootleggers from various parts of the district and recovered liquor from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested five bootleggers from various parts of the district and recovered liquor from their possession.

Sadr Pasrur police intercepted Qasim near Daska Morh and recovered 50 bottles liquor from his possession.

Airport police raided at Rathanwali village and arrested Imran, Adnan and Shehzad with 20 bottles of liquor.

The same police arrested Asad from Karnwali village and recovered 10 bottles of liquor from him.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Same Daska Pasrur From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends first graduation cerem ..

16 minutes ago

Sindh set to take first innings lead against North ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

31 minutes ago

Balochistan in trouble after being forced to follo ..

34 minutes ago

US Imposes Sanctions on Russian Nationals Over All ..

54 seconds ago

Chinese ceramic industry constructing $70m unit in ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.