Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:09 PM

Five bootleggers held with liquor

Police arrested five bootleggers and recovered liquor recovered during its continues drive against drug selling/bootlegging in the district, police spokesman said on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Police arrested five bootleggers and recovered liquor recovered during its continues drive against drug selling/bootlegging in the district, police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, the Laksiyan police team conducted raid at Rehanwal village and arrested two accused and recovered 45 liter of liquor from their possessions.

Similarly, Bhera police arrested three accused and recovered 60 bottles of liquor from them. They were:Muhammad Anwar,Nasar Hayyat,Saqlain Ali,Sabtain Ali and Ali Hassan. Police registered separate cases against the accused.

