Five bootleggers held with liquor

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Police arrested five bootleggers and recovered liquor during its continues drive against drug selling/bootlegging in the district, police spokesman said on Sunday.

Bhalwal city police station team conducted raids in its jurisdiction and arrested three accused and recovered 45-litre liquor from them.

Similarly, Sajid Shaheed police team arrested two accused and recovered 50 bottles of liquor from them.

They were -- Arshad, Muhammad Asif, Hamid, Khadim Maseh and Muhammad Imran --.

Police registered separate cases against the accused.