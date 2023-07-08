Five brick kiln sealed for violating EPA act

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :To safeguard the environment and enforce Peshawar High Court (PHC) orders, the Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Abbottabad on Saturday conducted thorough inspections of brick kilns in Haripur and sealed five for omitting pollution and violating EPA laws.

He was accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) and Assistant Director (AD) of EPA.

During the inspections, the EPA team examined various brick kilns, meticulously assessing their compliance with court orders and environmental regulations. The team while taking action sealed the brick kiln found to be in violation of environmental laws and regulations.

Earlier, PHC ordered EPA to seal all brick kilns in the province those were posing threat to the environment and emitting pollution and also ordered the kiln owners to shift their plants to modern Zigzag technology.

Sources claimed that the owners of the brick kiln had filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) against thePHC verdict which was accepted, although EPA and district administration had not received any of the court verdictsbut they had also stopped further action against those who did not shift their kilns into new technology plants.