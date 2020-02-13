UrduPoint.com
Five Brick Kilns Converted To Environment Friendly Technology: National Assembly Told

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:39 PM

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday informed the National Assembly that five out of 64 brick kilns had now been converted to environment friendly policy zigzag technology in Islamabad Capital Territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday informed the National Assembly that five out of 64 brick kilns had now been converted to environment friendly policy zigzag technology in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Responding to question during "Question Hour" she said all the owners of brick kilns who had not yet installed pollution control technology had agreed to convert their kilns to environment friendly zig-zag technology by the end of this year.

She said five brick kilns had been sealed in Islamabad, which were operating without installation of pollution control technology.

Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation Division Jamil Ahmed said that PIA had minimized the number of flights to reduce its losses.

He said, under the Prime Minister's vision of no VIP culture and protocol, there was no fixed quota of seats for the Parliamentarians in PIA flights. He, however, said PIA accorded priority to Parliamentarians.

