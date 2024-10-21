Five Brick Kilns Demolished, 5 Sealed For Smog Prevention
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A team of district administration on Monday demolished five brick kilns and sealed as many brick baking units on violation of the zigzag technology rule for prevention of smog.
A video of the operation shared with the media showed a crane demolishing the furnace of a brick kiln.
Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that five brick kilns were also sealed and their furnaces were filled with water. Two persons were also taken into custody during the operations. The DC said that all the brick kilns have been given the ultimatum to either shift to zigzag technology or face legal action.
Recent Stories
OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Experience and Exciting Offers!
Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer-Inspired TECNO SPARK 30 Pro
Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?
Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry weather conditions to persist in most parts of country:PMD8 minutes ago
-
PPP Sindh spokesperson hails approval of 26th constitutional amendment key step for democratic stabi ..8 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh felicitates nation on passage of 26th Constitutional Amendment18 minutes ago
-
TikTok organizes event to empower Pakistani creators, publishers18 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM committed to provide economic opportunities to people: Marriyum Aurangzeb18 minutes ago
-
SC summons AGP in case about formation of climate change authority18 minutes ago
-
Hot & dry weather forecasts for Sukkur division18 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with five stolen bikes, two cars28 minutes ago
-
PMA urges govt to resolve CPEIC issues28 minutes ago
-
Police held 6241 POs, 6190 court absconders current year28 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for utilizing all resources to eradicate polio28 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses PTI's review petition regarding intra-party elections28 minutes ago