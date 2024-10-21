Five brick kilns demolished, 5 sealed for smog prevention

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A team of district administration on Monday demolished five brick kilns and sealed as many brick baking units on violation of the zigzag technology rule for prevention of smog.

A video of the operation shared with the media showed a crane demolishing the furnace of a brick kiln.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that five brick kilns were also sealed and their furnaces were filled with water. Two persons were also taken into custody during the operations. The DC said that all the brick kilns have been given the ultimatum to either shift to zigzag technology or face legal action.