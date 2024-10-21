Five brick kilns demolished over violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The district administration demolished five brick kilns over violations of environmental pollution

precautions here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sandhu, a team of the

district administration launched a crackdown against production units causing environmental pollution.

The team sealed five brick kilns for using old technology and failing in converting kilns on the latest zigzag technology to prevent environmental pollution.

The team also stopped operations of two kilns while two people were also arrested.