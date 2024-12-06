Five brick kilns demolished over violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) In a decisive step towards combating smog and environmental pollution, the district administration has intensified its efforts and demolished five brick kilns for failing to comply with environmental regulations.

The action was carried out under the directives of the provincial government to emphasize the importance of adopting Zig-Zag technology in brick kilns to reduce harmful emissions. "Kilns not adhering to the zigzag technology will be razed to the ground," said anti-smog team, underscoring the administration's zero-tolerance policy toward violators.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ameera Baidar said that the government’s proactive approach to controlling smog was crucial for public health and environmental sustainability.

Smog, a combination of smoke and fog, was primarily caused by industrial emissions, vehicular pollution and activities like outdated brick kiln operations which poses severe health risks.

She said that by enforcing modern technologies like zigzag in brick kilns, emissions can be significantly reduced, contributing to cleaner air and a healthier environment. She said that actions were pivotal in mitigating the devastating impact of smog, which disrupts daily life and exacerbates climate change adding that the action against violators would continue under zero-tolerance policy.