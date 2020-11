Five brick kilns sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The environment department has sealed five kilns functioning on bull trench technology on Monday.

According to Assistant Director Environment Arif Mahmood, the team sealed Al-Aziz bricks, Bismillah bricks, Amin bricks and two kilns on Satiana road.

The kiln owners have been advised time and again to transfer their kilns into zigzag technology but not in vain,he added.