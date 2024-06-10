Open Menu

Five Brick Kilns Sealed For Causing Pollution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Five brick kilns sealed for causing pollution

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The environment protection department sealed five brick kilns for causing environmental pollution located in various areas of the district, here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, the raiding teams raided various localities including Melowal,Miani,chak syeda Bala and sealed five brick kilns owned by Shahid Murtaza,Imran,Zafar Hayyat, Muhammad Yar and Muhammad Amir.

Cases were registered against them.

