Five brick kilns sealed for causing pollution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The environment protection department sealed five brick kilns for causing environmental pollution located in various areas of the district, here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, the raiding teams raided various localities including Melowal,Miani,chak syeda Bala and sealed five brick kilns owned by Shahid Murtaza,Imran,Zafar Hayyat, Muhammad Yar and Muhammad Amir.

Cases were registered against them.