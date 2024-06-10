Five Brick Kilns Sealed For Causing Pollution
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The environment protection department sealed five brick kilns for causing environmental pollution located in various areas of the district, here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson, the raiding teams raided various localities including Melowal,Miani,chak syeda Bala and sealed five brick kilns owned by Shahid Murtaza,Imran,Zafar Hayyat, Muhammad Yar and Muhammad Amir.
Cases were registered against them.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Examined Board for Disabled meets:3 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 262 kg drugs in five operations3 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik applauds successful completion of pre-Hajj flight operations23 minutes ago
-
Five outlaws held33 minutes ago
-
KP govt urged to meet peoples’ expectations1 hour ago
-
PM attends Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas1 hour ago
-
Govt all set to present people-friendly, development-oriented budget 2024-25 : Muqam1 hour ago
-
AUP holds training workshop on “Self-Assessment Document Preparation”2 hours ago
-
DC bans illegal cattle markets2 hours ago
-
PM praises Team Pakistan for good display of bowling against India in ICC T20 World Cup13 hours ago
-
AJK PM grieves over tragic road accident in Neelam Valley13 hours ago
-
CM inagurates projects at Naya Nazimambad13 hours ago