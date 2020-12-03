UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Brick Kilns Sealed In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 04:39 PM

Five brick kilns sealed in faisalabad

Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has sealed five brick kilns on charge of emitting excessive smoke and causing pollution and smog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has sealed five brick kilns on charge of emitting excessive smoke and causing pollution and smog.

A spokesman of EPD said here on Thursday that Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Arif Mehmood along with a team checked 22 kilns and found five kilns violating the law as these kilns were being run without zigzag technology.

Therefore, Assistant Director sealed these five kilns and caught managers fromthe spot who were later on handed over to the police for further action.

Related Topics

Police Technology

Recent Stories

PTCL concludes Webinars-for-a-Cause series under i ..

15 minutes ago

Sania Mirza shares adorable picture with son Izhaa ..

22 minutes ago

PDM risking peoples' lives by holding processions ..

2 minutes ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi congratulates Abdul Khaliq on ..

2 minutes ago

FIA launches probe into fiery Grosjean crash at Ba ..

2 minutes ago

World food prices jump to six-year high: UN

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.