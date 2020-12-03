Five brick kilns sealed in faisalabad

Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has sealed five brick kilns on charge of emitting excessive smoke and causing pollution and smog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has sealed five brick kilns on charge of emitting excessive smoke and causing pollution and smog.

A spokesman of EPD said here on Thursday that Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Arif Mehmood along with a team checked 22 kilns and found five kilns violating the law as these kilns were being run without zigzag technology.

Therefore, Assistant Director sealed these five kilns and caught managers fromthe spot who were later on handed over to the police for further action.