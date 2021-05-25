UrduPoint.com
Five Brick Kilns Sealed In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:03 PM

Five brick kilns sealed in faisalabad

The revenue teams sealed five brick kilns over functioning on old technology in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The revenue teams sealed five brick kilns over functioning on old technology in the district.

Acording to official sources, a team led by Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool during inspectionsealed Jumma Khan bricks in 239-RB, Nia Rachna bricks in 75-GB, Zeeshan islam bricks in 240-RB, Al-Madina bricks and Khan bricks.

