Five Brick Kilns Sealed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:06 PM

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) teams sealed five brick kilns over functioning on old technology in Saddar area of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) teams sealed five brick kilns over functioning on old technology in Saddar area of the district.

According to official sources here on Wednesday, a team during an inspection sealed Asad bricks in 59-JB, Malik Allah Tawakal bricks, Malik bricks company, Malik Latif bricks and Sher Haidri bricks in 29-JB.

