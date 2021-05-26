Five brick kilns sealed in faisalabad

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) teams sealed five brick kilns over functioning on old technology in Saddar area of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) teams sealed five brick kilns over functioning on old technology in Saddar area of the district.

According to official sources here on Wednesday, a team during an inspection sealed Asad bricks in 59-JB, Malik Allah Tawakal bricks, Malik bricks company, Malik Latif bricks and Sher Haidri bricks in 29-JB.